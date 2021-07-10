Bayley Says Goodbye to the WWE ThunderDome Era

– As previously reported, Bayley suffered an injury during training this week that’s expected to put her on the injury shelf for the next nine months. Earlier today, Bayley shared a video on her Twitter account, bidding goodbye to the WWE ThunderDome era.

Last night’s SmackDown marked the last SmackDown ThunderDome show before WWE returns to live touring next week with the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, Texas. Due to the injury, Bayley will be unable to compete against Bianca Belair in their originally scheduled title matchup for Money in the Bank. Instead, Belair will defend the title against Carmella on next week’s SmackDown.

The former champion wrote in her tweet, “Tons of championship matches, multiple tag team matches, so much yelling at Cole, contract signings, 2 Hell in a Cell matches, frustration, wins, losses, tears, endless memories for the past 15 months. So….What’s another 9? [Face with spiral eyes.] Goodbye PC/Pandemic/Thunderdome Era.” You can view her clip and tweet below.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Bayley on her recovery.