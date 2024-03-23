– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, WWE Superstar Bayley discussed her upcoming title bout at WrestleMania 40 and if it’s worthy enough to main event WrestleMania, and women potentially headlining both nights. Below are some highlights:

Bayley on if her match with Iyo Sky is main event worthy for WrestleMania: “I would never say that the women shouldn’t be main-eventing a WrestleMania, especially at the calibre of Rhea and Becky. Becky has had an insane career already and Rhea, her rise has been so quick. Fans love her. But she’s still so young. Rhea, you got time to main event WrestleMania some other time, because this year is mine and IYO’s year. This year has been the role model’s year, starting at Royal Rumble, OK? And I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I’ve been fighting for this for a long time.”

On it being time for Bayley to get her WrestleMania main event spot: “Becky’s had her main event spot, so it’s time for the role model, ding dong hello Bayley, to take this main event spot. You guys can have the first night and I’ll take the second night. You know, we can do that. You never had two women main event both shows at WrestleMania. Why can’t it be this year? It’s the biggest WrestleMania of the year. With all due respect, I would like to take that spot. Rhea, you’re very young.”

On being at Mercedes Mone’s AEW debut for Big Business: “She deserves that. I mean, we all know everything she’s done for the industry. And, to me, it’s like, it doesn’t matter where she is or what country she is in or what company she works for. She makes wrestling special because she’s so passionate about it, and she loves it so much. So just her being back in a ring I think just brought the wrestling world together. And that’s something I couldn’t miss.

“There’s certain people in your life and in your career that you share moments with that that bond you for life. And for us that started from the moment we met to our first practice match we had the second day we knew each other. And then to Brooklyn. It’s like, when you share those things together, it’s like, alright, well, we’re bonded for life. And I will always be there for you. And so no matter where she is, I will always be there for her just like she’s been for me.”

On this period being one of the hottest times in the business: “Yeah, I think about that all the time, how lucky I feel to be a part of it, just to be there while he’s in this streak of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes that are happening, and the progression of characters and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it.”

“But the fact that I’m a Royal Rumble winner, and I’m having a title match at WrestleMania. It’s crazy, and it’s beautiful, and it’s refreshing, it’s just one of those things where you feel like you could trust the process. People say that all the time, trust the process, trust the process, but it’s like, I didn’t feel like it was ever going to pay off. There have been times like that. But right now I trust Triple H, and I trust him to, not just for me, but do the best for my character and my story. He really has the best interest in everybody in the show and the product at WWE. And I don’t know if it’s because he’s been there before, if he cares about it so much, or just how he just wants to approach it or a combination of everything. But this guy, I can lose every match every single year and know that he’s still got my back.”

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. The two-day event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.