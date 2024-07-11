Bayley Says TNA Could Be Part Of WWE Evolution 2, Wants More Women’s Non-Title Storylines

Bayley still wants to see WWE Evolution 2 happen, and says that TNA could even be on such an event. The WWE Women’s Champion spoke with Cody Rhodes on the new What Do You Want To Talk About show and talked about the notion of a second all-women’s PPV, wanting more storylines for women and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the potential for a second WWE Evolution PPV: “Yes. Why not? Like we were just saying, there’s so many women. The thing about the first one was we had so many girls from NXT, which they got to showcase on a bigger stage, but they had so many women from the past, it’s kind of like the first few Rumbles, they had a lot of women from the past because we didn’t have enough women to fill up these matches, but now we do. I think it would be so cool to give everybody on Raw and SmackDown a part of that show, Evolution 2.

“You can bring girls in from NXT. We just saw Jordynne Grace on NXT, TNA girls, whatever that connection is there, we can bring different girls and you can bring someone in from the past if they’re up for it to do a little something but we have such a stacked roster right now where it’s like, we can hold down a show on our own, another PLE on our own. It’s been so many years, it’s not like it’s something to do every year where we’re like, alright, we’ve seen it enough times. I think it’s time because it is a different era compared to back then.”

On wanting more non-title storylines for women: “Sometimes when we talk about the Diva’s era, people think it’s like a knock on it, which it’s totally not. You still had so many talented women in that era that just honestly didn’t get the time to show what they could do, but they could do everything. We would have everybody come down to NXT and work with us and they got the time and showcased what they could do. It was more based off of, and this is just off being in NXT for a few years, it was like they would hire athletes with a certain look and now I think it’s more of we’re looking for talent and it’s like, we’re looking for people that are going to have longevity here and people that can add to it. Still get a little bit of like, she’s got a good look, let’s see if she can handle in the ring.

So, it’s still a little bit of everything but I think we have such a good foundation and so many women that still haven’t had the opportunity to show what they can do. Of course, we always want a little more time to, you know, whether that’s TV time or whether that’s storyline time that’s not connected to a championship. I think the stuff they’re doing with Liv and Rhea and Dom right now is such good stuff that I wish we could do more of in the women’s division where it’s not always based on a championship, more personal stories and I show different sides of the girls. I think the more that we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, I think that could show the range that we have. It doesn’t always have to be wrestling, it doesn’t always have to be match time, it doesn’t always have to be number of matches. I think the more that they can show who we are and show our characters and embrace that a bit more, it would be helpful. But, we have so many girls, so many women on Raw and SmackDown and in NXT where I don’t think it’s a talent issue right now, it’s just, let us show who we are.”