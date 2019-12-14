wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Wants to Guest On Sasha Banks’ Rap Album, Smackdown Dark Match, Behind the Scenes of Kushida’s Return
December 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Bayley is looking to get in on Sasha Banks’ rap album, calling for a guest appearance. Banks wasn’t at tonight’s Smackdown, with Bayley and Michael Cole both saying that she was recording a rap LP. Bayley posted to Twitter to suggest that Banks may be recording with her cousin Snoop Dogg and said:
@SashaBanksWWE Tell @SnoopDogg I want a guest track
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 14, 2019
– Wrestling Inc reports that Kalisto beat Drew Gulak in the dark match before Smackdown.
– THe WWE Performance Center shared a new video going behind the scenes for Kushida’s return to action on NXT:
