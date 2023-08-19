wrestling / News
BCW Announces Kurt Angle & More For 30th Anniversary Show
Border City Wrestling holds its 30th anniversary show in October, and the company has announced Kurt Angle and more for the event. BCW announced on Friday that Angle will do an autograph signing at the event for VIP ticket holders before the show, which takes place at St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario.
The full announcement is below (per PWInsider):
This October 7th, Border City Wrestling celebrates their 30th Anniversary at St. Clair College Sportsplex. Over the next few weeks we will be announcing which BCW superstars of the past, present and future will be in attendance starting today with this amazing announcement:
Two-time GHC Heavyweight Champion and former student of the Can-Am Dojo, Pro Wrestling NOAH superstar, Kaito Kiyomia, will make his triumphant return to a BCW ring! Hot off of NJPW G1 Climax and his feud with Okada, Kiyomia, the 27 year old phenom looks to return to Canada with victory on his mind.
Tickets and information is available at www.BorderCityWrestling.com
Already announced, Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle will be there signing autographs exclusively for VIP ticket holders before the show with more news to come very very soon!