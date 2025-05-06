– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on this week’s Raw Recap to discuss her ongoing feud with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. She also addressed the “Becky Hogan” memes and her recent attack on Bayley that took her out of WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On never being best friends with Bayley: “2013. Why is everybody acting like me and Bayley were best friends? I’ve not liked that woman. Maybe a month here and there, but then, it’s either I’m going to turn on her or she’s going to turn one me because we do not gel. We do not gel. She is not the example for the industry. This is why I needed to take her out. Lyra is saying, ‘Oh, you didn’t help me.’ Of course I didn’t help you.”

On how she’s not going to help everybody else: “It’s every woman….I did help you, I helped Lyra, but I didn’t help everybody else. I’m not going to help everybody else because it’s every woman for themselves. Do we not understand this? If I’m helping everybody, I’m supposed to win. My job is to win. You want me to take food off my child’s plate, is what you’re saying? I get paid more the better I am. Why am I going to help anybody else? This isn’t show friends, this is show business. Bayley is so confused about this she is probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her.”

Becky Lynch on being called the bad guy and the “Becky Hogan” memes: “I’m the bad guy? I’m the bad guy? All I’ve done is be lovely to some people. A few people, like Lyra. Do you remember when she didn’t beat me, but she won in NXT? She won the NXT Women’s Title. She beats me, quick roll up, very quick roll up, it wasn’t a definitive win, beats me with a very quick roll up? Do you know what I did after? Because I’m such a great person, I raised her hand. I raised her hand because I’m that kind of person. What did she do tonight? She kicked me in the face.”

On how what she’s given to the industry: “My wonderful face. My wonderful face that is already being scarred up. My nose doesn’t sit perfectly straight anymore. My shoulder is popping out. I’ve got scars on my arms. All of this because of what I’ve given to this industry. I wear the scars of what I’ve done on my body. I wear them with pride because of all I’ve given back, and these people go around and they compare me to this scummy person on earth? After everything I’ve done, and I’m the bad guy? I’m supposed to sit here and take it. I’m supposed to go, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’ even though I didn’t do anything wrong? I broke through glass ceilings. I changed the game.”

Becky Lynch will be in action this weekend at WWE Backlash 2025, challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. The premium live event will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will air live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.