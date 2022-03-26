Becky Lynch Claims She Was Stopped At Canadian Border Because of Trish Stratus

In a post on Instagram, Becky Lynch claimed that she was stopped at the Canadian border last night while trying to go to Toronto and blamed Trish Stratus.

She wrote: “I rock up to Canada last night in my best @brethitmanhart swag. “It’s the respectful thing to do” – thinks I. Immigration pulls me to the side- “sorry ma’am , you have to go this way” I turn the corner – must be a two hour wait at least. It’s midnight. I have a child. What’s wrong with you?! Get to the top of the line. Officer smiles at me. “ @trishstratuscom sends her regards”. This bitch.”

Trish then replied, welcoming her to Toronto. She later posted a photo of a mug shot of Becky, claiming she was charged with being a brat.

She added: “Toronto police have taken Becky Lynch into custody for un-champion like behavior and not respecting legends. She is being charged with being a brat.”