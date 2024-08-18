wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Names Her Favorite Towns To Wrestle In
Becky Lynch has given her pick for the best wrestling town in the US. Lynch was asked about the best wrestling towns to work during her appearance on Games With Names and you can see some highlights below:
On her favorite wrestling towns outside the US: “Santiago in Chile is pretty nuts. Great, great… Gosh, where else? We were in Italy recently, that was awesome in Bologna. And there they’re a great wrestling town, too.”
On the best wrestling town in America: “But in America, gosh, where is, like, number one?… This would be kind of more like house shows because we don’t do a lot of TV there. But like, Hidalgo in Texas, amazing crowds.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Games With Names with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year