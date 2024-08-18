Becky Lynch Names Her Favorite Towns To Wrestle In

Becky Lynch has given her pick for the best wrestling town in the US. Lynch was asked about the best wrestling towns to work during her appearance on Games With Names and you can see some highlights below:

On her favorite wrestling towns outside the US: “Santiago in Chile is pretty nuts. Great, great… Gosh, where else? We were in Italy recently, that was awesome in Bologna. And there they’re a great wrestling town, too.”

On the best wrestling town in America: “But in America, gosh, where is, like, number one?… This would be kind of more like house shows because we don’t do a lot of TV there. But like, Hidalgo in Texas, amazing crowds.”

