Becky Lynch on Ending to Hell in a Cell Overshadowing Her Match With Sasha Banks, Wants to Right the Wrong of Previous Loss to Asuka, Thinks Sonya Deville Is Someone to Watch

– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week. Lynch discussed the WWE Draft, Hell in a Cell, and more. Below are some highlights and a video of this week’s show.

Lynch on being the No. 1 draft pick for the WWE Draft: “As it should be! As I would expect! Who else are they gonna pick No. 1?”

Lynch on who she wants to face next: “Probably Charlotte because I’ve never faced her before. Look. There is a whole host of talent, and I said a few weeks ago, that I hope it was a declaration of war from Asuka when she spit that green mist in my face because at Royal Rumble, she nearly ripped my head off, and I never collected that debt. But a lot has changed since then, and it’s only been a few months, but in that time, I main evented WrestleMania. I made history. I’m the first woman on the cover of the video game. First woman on the cover of freaking everything, so yeah, I’m looking forward to facing Asuka probably the most because that’s a wrong I want to right.”

Becky Lynch on which female Superstar she thinks can break through next: “Yeah, look. I don’t think anybody would’ve expected it to be me and I think that’s the great thing. But anybody who can get a connection with the crowd, because it’s all about the crowd. It’s the people that put you there, the people that put me there. If they can get that, and I see some people that can do that, and I think Sonya Deville is one to look out for.”

Lynch on how fans embraced her nickname of “The Man”: “The Manniversary, yeah, if you will. So yeah, when you look at the industry, our industry, any industry, football, whatever it is, the people who are at the top, the people of exceptional ability, they’ve always been called ‘The Man’ up until now, the men have been men. So, when I started rising to the top and started realizing, ‘Hey. I’m the face of the place. I run this town now,’ and I said, ‘I’m the Man. I’m the Man, guys. Step aside, sorry.'”

Lynch on if the ending to Hell in a Cell overshadowed her match with Sasha Banks: “Well look. At the end of the day, when I went out there, everybody was chanting my name and was into it. And it was massive, and I — match of the year, whatever you want to call it. That’s what I look for. That’s all I can do. That’s the job that I go out there to perform to the best of my ability, to make sure that the people are talking. If they’re going to be talking about something else, I can’t control that, if they’re talking.”

