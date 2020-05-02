Becky Lynch Says John Cena and The Rock Have Given Her Advice and Guidance for Getting Into Acting

– TMZ Sports recently interviewed Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, who spoke about transitioning to acting and doing movies and TV shows. As previously reported, she’s set to do a guest spot on an upcoming episode of Billions. Below is a video and some highlights for the chat.

Becky Lynch on how The Rock and John Cena have helped with her acting career: “Yeah, he’s [The Rock] actually been very helpful in guiding me and actually put me in contact with who my agent is right now. He’s just been very giving, and I think they all are because they’ve all been there. And they’re all read to look after the next generation. [John] Cena has also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, and checks up on me and what I’m doing now. So yeah, I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they’ve been, you know?”

Lynch on how the stars who have transitioned to movies help her and want her to succeed: “Yeah, absolutely, but they don’t have to do that. They are busy, busy men, and yeah. They don’t need to be so generous with their time and advice, and be so caring and nurturing, but they are. And I think it’s just a testament to one, the kind of people they are, but also, just the family environment that wrestling creates.”

Lynch on her ultimate goal in her acting interests: “Man, it’s all of it. Look, I just love performing. I love being able to get that out there, but I also love a crowd. So as long as I can wrestle, then I’m going to be doing that. But here’s some stuff coming out in the next year, which is pretty big and I’m very excited about, but I can’t talk about it. But stay tuned.”

