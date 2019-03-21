wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes More Shots at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, NXT Takeover Themes Revealed
– Becky Lynch isn’t letting up on her feud with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on Twitter as they head to their WrestleMania match. Lynch took to her Twitter account to reply to posts by both Charlotte and Rousey, castigating the former for not promoting the WrestleMania match and commenting on Rousey’s “fine” for her actions on Raw:
Charlotte doing more of that amazing promotinal work for our WrestleMania match.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 20, 2019
I’ll pay your fine. I’ve got shampoo money now. But one way or the other, you’re coming to WM for that receipt I owe you.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 20, 2019
– Triple H noted on Twitter that the theme songs for NXT Take: New York are Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” and Disturbed’s “Are You Ready”:
New York is the city that never sleeps…so we’re going to make sure #NXTTakeOver is #NXTLOUD. @Disturbed @BillieEilish #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/l5yDeuSK3B
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2019
