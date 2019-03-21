wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes More Shots at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, NXT Takeover Themes Revealed

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Raw 2-11-19

– Becky Lynch isn’t letting up on her feud with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on Twitter as they head to their WrestleMania match. Lynch took to her Twitter account to reply to posts by both Charlotte and Rousey, castigating the former for not promoting the WrestleMania match and commenting on Rousey’s “fine” for her actions on Raw:

– Triple H noted on Twitter that the theme songs for NXT Take: New York are Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” and Disturbed’s “Are You Ready”:

