Becky Lynch Not Accepting Anymore Awards Until She Beats Asuka

– Becky Lynch was voted the Most Popular and Women’s Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. And while it may seem like a top honor, Lynch doesn’t want those awards, or any awards, until she beats Asuka.

“Most Popular Wrestler award from PWI this year – in its nearly fifty year existence I’m the only woman to ever win it. That’s cool, and all the other awards too, but I can’t accept any of it unless I beat the best women’s wrestler in the world right now –Asuka,” she tweeted.

The two are set to clash at WWE Royal Rumble with Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on the line. Asuka defeated Lynch last year at the event.