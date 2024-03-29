Becky Lynch Reflects On Process Of Becoming ‘The Man’ Following Broken Nose

Becky Lynch saw her career skyrocket following her broken nose just before Survivor Series 2018, and she recently talked about building off the moment. Lynch got her nose busted by Nia Jax on the Raw before that PPV and it became an landmark moment for Lynch’s character. She spoke about how she utilized the incident to rise to the top of the women’s division during an interview with Uproxx.

“Luck is a bit of preparation meeting opportunity,” Lynch said. “It’s all the work you put in behind it, then there’s something magical. If you look at ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, he only said ‘Austin 3:16 is gonna whoop you’ one time. And it’s the best selling shirt in wrestling history. Sometimes there’s just something that hits.”

She continued, ” That was the same thing that happened with (Nia Jax hitting) my face. You couldn’t have planned it, but it just takes off. And I think the more people are looking for authenticity in wrestling, they’re looking for something that’s real… We’re kind of constantly fighting against that and forcing things down people’s throat. We’re getting away from that a little bit now, but I think that’s one of those things where when something becomes magic, we can sometimes have a tendency to overdo it.”

Lynch is facing Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Her new memoir The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl is now on bookshelves.