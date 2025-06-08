– During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 post-show press conference, newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch discussed her victory over heated rival and former champion Lyra Valkyria at tonight’s premium live event.

She was also asked by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall about Naomi winning the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. That means Naomi can cash in on any WWE champion, any time, anywhere, for up to a year. Below are some highlights of Lynch’s comments from the press conference:

Becky Lynch on not being afraid of Naomi: “I’m not afraid of nothing. I’m not afraid of nothing. Oh, everyone wants to see Naomi get an opportunity now?! Naomi walked out on me. Naomi walked out on me. She thinks she’s going to come for me, she’s got another thing coming.”

On her daughter Roux wanting to see Naomi win: “You know what was the most hurtful thing is that tonight, my child watched the show live in the audience in the very front row for the first time. And you know who she wanted to see win that match? She wanted to see Naomi win that match. So I have a problem with that.”

On her child being upset by fans chanting “Becky Sucks”: “And I have another problem with that because my baby was so happy when I came out. She was so happy. She knew her mama was going to do this. She knew her mama was going to do this and take this — she knew her mama was going to do this and take this home. She was so excited. She’s really getting into wrestling, and she could take the cheap shots from Lyra. She could take me getting the cheap shots. She could take me getting a little beat up. She could take that. But what she could not take was the disrespect from the Los Angeles crowd. Everybody chanting, ‘Becky sucks!’ That made my baby cry. She had to walk out. She did not even see me win the championship, or Lyra raise my hand. The disrespect. The disrespect.”

On the return of WWE Evolution: “Evolution 2, great, yeah, wonderful. I’m going to be the champion.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.