Becky Lynch Recalls Turning Heel On Charlotte Flair, Why Lacey Evans Feud Didn’t Work
Becky Lynch recently looked back at turning heel during her feud with Charlotte Flair prior to becoming “The Man” and more. Lynch spoke with The School of Greatness and talked about the point when she attacked Charlotte at SummerSlam 2018, which would eventually lead into her becoming The Man and winning the main event of WrestleMania 35. She also looked back on her feud with Lacy Evens after WrestleMania 35, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On the heel turn not exactly being a heel turn: “I knew, she [Flair] knew, kind of a lot of people knew this wasn’t going to be a heel turn. This was going to be a mega babyface turn for me because now I would get this attitude and this shoulder chip and all that kind of stuff, and that worked to a certain point.”
On her feud with Evans: “Things just didn’t feel that they were right, still trying the social media thing that just felt inauthentic, and I felt that I put out some stuff that I wish I didn’t. I just wish I didn’t put that out there.”
