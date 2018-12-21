Becky Lynch Works on Armbar Defense With Conor McGregor’s Coach

– Becky Lynch is prepping for her eventual rematch with Ronda Rousey with Conor McGregor’s coach. John Kavanagh posted to Instagram noting that he trained with Lynch, running her through training for armbar defense as well as some counter throws. In addition to her armbar, Rousey’s MMA background is in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

You can see the pic below. It obviously is not yet confirmed, but speculation has been rife that Lynch may next face Rousey (and perhaps Charlotte Flair as well) at WrestleMania.