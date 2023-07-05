Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been publicly an item since April of 2019, and Lynch acknowledges that she had concerns about the relationship going public early on. The couple made their relationship public in April of that year, and married in June of 2021. Lynch spoke with Cosmopolitan UK and during the conversation, she talked about why she was worried about the relationship being made public, particularly if it ended up seeing them involved in a storyline. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her concerns about the relationship going public: “When I first started dating Seth, I had certain reservations about it being public. Not being public from the standpoint of in case things didn’t work out — I knew fairly early on that he was the one and that there wasn’t a more perfect person for me out there. But I was worried about us getting involved in a storyline in WWE and how that would be received. Trying to figure out that balance, it was harder for me than it was for him. I often felt awkward, like I’m a certain way in our personal life and then I have to maintain a certain aura and a certain presence in the ring … I did struggle with that.”

On those concerns being realized with in the angle with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans: “Sure enough, we ended up in a storyline in WWE and it wasn’t the best.”