The Bella Twins Reveal Original Ring Names They Pitched to WWE, Talk Cattiness In Women’s Locker Room

The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, were recently on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls (full episode below) and discussed the original ring names they pitched to WWE as well as the cattiness that they experienced in the WWE locker room. Highlights are below.

On the original ring names they pitched to WWE:

Brie – “We thought it would be really cool, like a tag team. Actually, our first names that we came up with were Nicole Fo-Sho and Breizy Fo-Sheezy. They didn’t buy it.”

On the cattiness between women in the WWE locker room:

Nikki – “Some are like your really good friends, and then some aren’t. And then your dealing with TV time and for so long, women got only a few minutes, so I’d get really catty backstage.”

Brie – “One spot, there’d be like almost 20 girls going for that one spot. So there’d definitely be arguments, or girls getting jealous of each other, and you’d see the cat claws come out.”

Nikki – “And we realized when all the girls got on the same page, we created this women’s evolution there. When we band together, we can literally break barriers.”

On Vince McMahon calling Nikki Bella about headlining Evolution against Ronda Rousey:

Nikki – “Vince had called me, he’s like, ‘I want to do this all women’s PPV, and you’re someone that I want to main event, I want you to go against Ronda Rousey.’ It was the first time I ever got to be a headline, and be this main event, which was so amazing, and it gave everyone credibility, like, ‘Hey, the women can do this.'”

