Bellator Fighter & Geordie Shore Star Aaron Chalmers Wants To Join WWE

In an interview with The Sun, Bellator fighter and former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers revealed that he wants to join WWE and that his agent has already started talks about a NXT debut. Chalmers is 5-2 in his MMA career and says that while his Bellator career will remain his top priority, he feels he has the character to make it in WWE. Highlights are below.

On wanting to be in WWE and Bellator at the same time: “I’ve always said after Bellator, wrestling is what I want to take up, but I also want to try and run it alongside Bellator as soon as possible. I want to keep as busy as I can, if I’m not fighting I’m wrestling. I want to try build The Joker brand as big and as worldwide as I possibly can. What better way to fight on Bellator and be on NXT/WWE. I entertained on MTV, which got me over to Bellator and then I can exaggerate it over to WWE. One thing that does not bother me is the cameras. What I lack in skillset I make up for in character.”

On how Bellator will remain his top priority: “Bellator will always be the priority. Eight weeks out from a fight it would be purely MMA, then we would pick the wrestling back up afterwards. While I feel I can physically compete at a good standard I’m going to stay in MMA. Another three good years until I’m 36 and try finish with 15-20 fights that would be me done. When I feel like I’m done physically in my body then I’ll call it a day. I was only meant to go in there and have one fight now I’ve had seven so if I can get to 15-20 then I’d be more than happy.”