WWE News: New ‘Best of WWE’ Debuting on Network Tomorrow, Animated Film Getting Novelization
– WWE is adding a new “Best Of” to the Network tomorrow looking at the US Championship.Wrestling Inc reports that the “Best of WWE: Best of United States Championship Matches” special will debut tomorrow at 12 PM ET.
– According to PWInsider, the upcoming WWE Studios animated film Rumble will be getting a young readers’ novelization. Rumble is set to release January 29th, 2021 and is described as follows:
In a world where giant monsters and humans colide, the monsters are superstar athletes and compete in a popular professional wrestling global sport called Monster Wrestling. A young woman named Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps as a manager by coaching a lovable underdog yet-inexperienced monster named Steve. Winnie plans to turn Steve into a champion so that he can go up against the reigning champion Tentacular.
