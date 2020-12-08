Bestia 666 Says His Parents Have Been Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

Bestia 666 has revealed that his parents, Damian 666 and Lupita Lizárraga, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The luchador posted to Instagram to announce that both his parents have tested positive for the virus and are currently in the hospital.

Bestia posted (thanks to Google for the translation):

I ask for your prayers and good vibes, my parents @ damian666tj and @lizarragalup, since they are both in the Hospital fighting COVID.”

Damian 666, who is 59, most recently competed at Canna Pro Happy Halloween in California on October 31st against Hunter Freeman in a street fight. on behalf of 411, our best wishes to the family for a quick and full recovery.