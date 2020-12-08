wrestling / News
Bestia 666 Says His Parents Have Been Hospitalized Due to COVID-19
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
Bestia 666 has revealed that his parents, Damian 666 and Lupita Lizárraga, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The luchador posted to Instagram to announce that both his parents have tested positive for the virus and are currently in the hospital.
Bestia posted (thanks to Google for the translation):
I ask for your prayers and good vibes, my parents @ damian666tj and @lizarragalup, since they are both in the Hospital fighting COVID.”
Damian 666, who is 59, most recently competed at Canna Pro Happy Halloween in California on October 31st against Hunter Freeman in a street fight. on behalf of 411, our best wishes to the family for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Trey Miguel Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Yet
- Serena Deeb On Her Time Coaching At The Performance Center, Being Impressed By Rhea Ripley
- Bruce Prichard On His Friendship With Pat Patterson, Biggest Lessons Learned From Him, Patterson’s Impact On Pro Wrestling
- QT Marshall On Anna Jay Having “It” Factor, Why Bunkhouse Match Was Defining Moment For His Career