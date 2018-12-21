Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Beth Phoenix Will Be First Woman Inducted Into Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is set to be the first woman ever inducted into the George Tragos / Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Dan Gable Museum. This will be her second Hall of Fame induction, as she went into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017. The museum is dedicated to wrestlers with amateur backgrounds and Phoenix qualifies. She won the North-East Wrestling and New York State Fair Championships in 1999.

