Beth Phoenix Will Be First Woman Inducted Into Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Beth Phoenix is set to be the first woman ever inducted into the George Tragos / Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in the Dan Gable Museum. This will be her second Hall of Fame induction, as she went into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017. The museum is dedicated to wrestlers with amateur backgrounds and Phoenix qualifies. She won the North-East Wrestling and New York State Fair Championships in 1999.

CEILING SHATTERED! @TheBethPhoenix will be the first woman inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. All-access passes are available for ONLY $100 through the end of the year. Contact the @wrestlingmuseum at 319-233-0745 or [email protected] pic.twitter.com/lV4kfzzSkx — Dan Gable Museum (@wrestlingmuseum) December 21, 2018