Betting The Odds: WWE Hell In A Cell 2017

There’s nothing new about sports betting—in fact it’s only expected to grow. You can expect to see betting windows at major NFL stadiums in the next 30 years, once the NFL (and all of the other major American sports leagues) determine the best way to regulate—and profit from—gambling on their sports. Until then, online and sports book betting is the way to go.

But betting on wrestling? It seems odd given the predetermined nature of the business, but it’s prevalent both in the United States and overseas.

I am going to take a look at the betting odds for each upcoming WWE PPV and place my bets based on the profitability of the wager against the likelihood of the booking direction. This, of course, is for entertainment purposes only! I wouldn’t recommend taking my picks and depositing money into an online gambling outfit.

Betting lines courtesy of www.betwrestling.com, and were reported here. For my purposes I will be using “moneyline” odds.

Moneyline Odds Explained (courtesy of BetWrestling.com)

Roman Reigns -400 vs CM Punk +320

Roman Reigns is the favorite based on the -400 as the minus always signifies the favorite. -400 would mean $400 would have to be risked in order to win $100. CM Punk at +320 would be the underdog as a plus indicates the underdog. A $100 risk would win $320. It’s as simple as that. A minus(-) indicates how much needs to be wagered to win $100 and a plus(+) is for how much a $100 bet would win. This is done to present a balanced wager and it’s values are known to change dramatically and even flip completely.

Now, let’s take a look at Sunday’s WWE Hell In A Cell odds and bets!

Hell In a Cell Match – Falls Count Anywhere

Shane McMahon (+225) vs. Kevin Owens (-350)

No title on the line, but this is your obvious main event given the build (including a Vince McMahon blade job) and the talent (Shane O’Mac isn’t likely to work the undercard of a brand specific PPV event).

We are in the fall, and the WWE has placed a huge focus on building up heels on each brand—including The Miz on Raw, Enzo Amore on 205 Live, Adam Cole/Undisputed Era on NXT—and Kevin Owens has been getting his build as a top heel on Smackdown.

The falls count anywhere stipulation is rumored to be there to help protect Shane (so he doesn’t have to return to the ring after a Cell spot), but I think it’s a fail-safe. If there’s one thing Kevin Owens excels at, it’s a beatdown. I suspect we’re getting one of epic proportions to end this match, and I think the referee has to call it (much like Kevin Owens’ NXT Championship victory over Sami Zayn in NXT).

As for the odds? Owens is the favorite, but there isn’t enough payoff for a Shane win to make that bet.

The Storyline Pick: Kevin Owens wins, I say by TKO

The Moneyline Pick: Kevin Owens (bet $350 to win $100)

WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (+150) vs. Jinder Mahal © (-200)

My love for Jinder’s run as WWE Champion is no secret, but I don’t let cloud my judgment. He’s winning no matter who you love.

I maintain that we will see AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for this very title at WrestleMania 34, likely with The Phenomenal One entering as champion, but story starts its build at the Royal Rumble. Until then? Jinder Mahal remains WWE Champion.

I do think we’ll see involvement from The Singh Bros, and it may lead to a Steel Cage Match on Smackdown before or after Survivor Series (where Jinder Mahal doesn’t even need to defend, by the way).

The odds-on favorite at the time of this writing belong to Jinder Mahal, and the payoff for Nakamura isn’t high enough to pick against the favored champion. If Nakamura’s odds grow to a payout over $400, it might be worth betting both sides (Jinder early, Nakamura late).

The Storyline Pick: Jinder Mahal retains via pinfall, likely with Singh Bros interference

The Moneyline Pick: Jinder Mahal (bet $200 to win $100)

Hell In a Cell Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (+110) vs. The New Day © (-137)

-$137? That’s just an odd number to see, but whatever!

The WWE is rumored to want to see The New Day break the record for most title runs (The Dudleys hold that record at either 9 or 10, depending on if that WCW tag team title win is counted). The New Day currently sits at four.

The Usos also sit at four, and I don’t expect either team’s number to get padded thanks to Hell In A Cell. The New Day gets a different, more rare distinction on their record on Sunday, and that’s a tag team Hell In A Cell victory (only the fourth in history).

The Storyline Pick: The New Day by pinfall

The Moneyline Pick: The New Day (bet $137 to win $100)

WWE United States Championship

Baron Corbin (+150) vs. AJ Styles © (-225)

If feuding with the man many consider to be the best in the world today is punishment for his actions, Baron Corbin might be quite the menace during his WWE run. Because he’s in a prime position.

An area where AJ Styles is underrated (if that’s possible) is his selling ability, and that will put some necessary shine on Baron here.

AJ should be the obvious winner here, right? Not so fast, my friend! For my Royal Rumble/WrestleMania predictions to work, AJ needs to drop the United States Championship. Why not use the United States Championship for the purpose many want to see it be used: to build up a top mid-carder?

That’s why I am going against the grain here, and picking your balding hero to walk out as champion. If the line moves and he becomes a bigger underdog, this might be worth a second bet on the same guy.

The Storyline Pick: Baron Corbin wins the United States Championship, allowing AJ Styles to ascend back into the world title picture

The Moneyline Pick: Baron Corbin (bet $100 to win $150)

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Natalya (-150) vs. Charlotte (+110)

Natalya, a heel, is the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. Carmella, a heel, holds the Women’s Money In The Bank Contract. Unless they plan to turn Nattie face at some point, there’s no long-term reason for her to keep the belt (we are not getting a Corbin-esque cash-in this time around, either).

Charlotte didn’t have a match at SummerSlam, which really surprised me. At least give her something on the kickoff! I don’t think she’s staying out of the spotlight any longer, as I think she leaves Little Caesars Arena with the blue (and white) women’s championship.

Additional note: no cash-in. That happens at Survivor Series, during the big women’s tag match.

The Storyline Pick: Charlotte by pinfall

The Moneyline Pick: Charlotte (bet $100 to win $110)

Rusev (+110) vs. Randy Orton (-150)

Look, maybe my judgment is clouded by Rusev Day, but I just can’t see any reason to keep running this match if Randy is going to win again. WWE has to realize they have something in Rusev (right?), and Randy Orton has zero to gain here.

Yet he’s the favorite.

I’m picking the underdog, or in this case, I say “take the fish!”

The Storyline Pick: Rusev by submission (yes, you read that correctly)

The Moneyline Pick: Rusev (bet $100 to win $110)

Dolph Ziggler (+175) vs. Bobby Roode (-250)

Oh…this match!

So all of Dolph Ziggler’s entrances were done to set up a feud with Bobby Roode, and they don’t have the pivotal moment being Ziggler ripping off Roode’s entrance? That’s ball dropping to a major degree, there.

Unless you’re doing an immediate rematch on Smackdown, there’s no reason for Dolph Ziggler to win this match. None. Zero.

The Storyline Pick: Bobby Roode by pinfall

The Moneyline Pick: Bobby Roode (bet $250 to win $100)

Kickoff Pre-show

The Hype Bros (+500) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin (-1200)

No reason for Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to lose here, they’re still building up that chemistry. And the line reflects it. That’s a big bet to win a little money, but smart bets are what leads to long-term growth. That’s how the pros do it.

The Storyline Pick: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin by pinfall

The Moneyline Pick: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin (bet $1200 to win $100)

Will these wagers turn a profit? Not a large one!

Thanks to WWE sealing up some leaks and purposely booking against the larger lines, betting lines have become much smaller because of the unpredictability. Remember, betting is a form of entertainment for most, but for those setting the lines it’s big business.

My advice for Sunday, whether you’ve put money on the line or not, is to sit back and enjoy what should be a good show, featuring some potentially stellar contests like Usos-New Day, Owens-Shane, Nattie-Charlotte, and my champion.

#JinderUnhindered

