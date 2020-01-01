wrestling / News
Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results: Kris Statlander In Action
Beyond Wrestling held their ‘Heavy Lies the Crown’ show last night from White Eagles in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Dark Match: Addy Starr def. Davienne
* Wheeler YUTA def. Fred Yehi
* No DQ: Nick Gage def. Slade
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship: Warhorse (c) def. 1 Called Manders
* David Starr def. Erick Stevens
* Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Jaka & Pinkie Sanchez) def. Legit Legends (Chuck O’Neil, Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (w/Larry Legend)
* Brandon Thurston def. Daniel Garcia
* Christian Casanova def. Tony Deppen
* Josh Briggs def. Anthony Greene (Ava Everett served as special guest referee)
* John Silver def. Kris Statlander
* Fans Bring The Weapons: Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) def. Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry)
SHE SAID YES! Congratulations @RefQuinn!!!@beyondwrestling #HeavyLiesTheCrown pic.twitter.com/WYoNcJsnty
— Don (@JokersTV_) January 1, 2020
The looks on their faces say it all #HeavyLiesTheCrown pic.twitter.com/qHv1vGj70H
— 🎬Tiffany Takes Tampa: 4/20☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 1, 2020
Thank you @WrestleBeef @bearbronsonBC @thedanbarry @WWEDUTCH #HeavyLiesTheCrown pic.twitter.com/hSndMdwbLU
— luke bacon (@frospice) January 1, 2020
The alien SNAPPED. #HeavyLiesTheCrown @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/YS54EzP5xs
— Rachael (@ThePrincessRAM) January 1, 2020
AHHHH!!! @thekingnickgage wraps a chair around Slades head!!! #HeavyLiesTheCrown @beyondwrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/zSqRmFV452 pic.twitter.com/OORi9GWCGg
— Kayden (@KVR216) January 1, 2020
RING GETTING SET FOR THE MAIN EVENT!!! Fans bring the weapons and they didn’t disappoint!@beyondwrestling #HeavyLiesTheCrown pic.twitter.com/g3IN2bCF8j
— Don (@JokersTV_) January 1, 2020
