Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results: Kris Statlander In Action

Beyond Wrestling held their ‘Heavy Lies the Crown’ show last night from White Eagles in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Dark Match: Addy Starr def. Davienne

* Wheeler YUTA def. Fred Yehi

* No DQ: Nick Gage def. Slade

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship: Warhorse (c) def. 1 Called Manders

* David Starr def. Erick Stevens

* Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Jaka & Pinkie Sanchez) def. Legit Legends (Chuck O’Neil, Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (w/Larry Legend)

* Brandon Thurston def. Daniel Garcia

* Christian Casanova def. Tony Deppen

* Josh Briggs def. Anthony Greene (Ava Everett served as special guest referee)

* John Silver def. Kris Statlander

* Fans Bring The Weapons: Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) def. Team Tremendous (Bill Carr & Dan Barry)

The looks on their faces say it all #HeavyLiesTheCrown pic.twitter.com/qHv1vGj70H — 🎬Tiffany Takes Tampa: 4/20☀️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) January 1, 2020