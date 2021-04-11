Bianca Belair Celebrates WrestleMania 37 Victory with Montez Ford After Show Goes Off Air(Pics)

After her big Smackdown Women’s Title victory in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one, Bianca Belair celebrated her win with her husband, Montez Ford of The Street Profits. Ford entered the ring and carried Belair around on her shoulders.

According to PWInsider, Ford left a short time later and Bianca dropped to her knees, thanked fans, and then went over to her family at ringside and hugged them. She was visibly emotional. She got on top of the barricade and held the title up and then went to the back.

You can see photos of the two celebrating after WrestleMania 37 went off the air below.