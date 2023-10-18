wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Names Her Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
Bianca Belair recently named her two favorite wrestlers when she was growing up. The WWE star appeared on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and talked about how she found herself a fan of Goldust and Chyna when she was a kid.
“My favorite-est growing up was Chyna,” Belair said (per Fightful). “She was dominating. Dominating the men, just dominating. Big and beautiful. When I was growing up, she was the first woman that captured my eye.”
She continued, “For men, it was Goldust. It was something about him. When he came on TV, I just paid attention. He was captivating. I couldn’t stop watching him. That always stuck with me.”
Belair was last seen on WWE TV back in August.
