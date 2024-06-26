Bianca Belair Invites Caitlin Clark To Take Part in 2025 Royal Rumble

In an interview with Comic Book Nation (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about the hype around WNBA star Caitlin Clark and invited her to take part in the 2025 Royal Rumble. The event takes place in Indianapolis, home of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

Belair said: “Everybody is already asking that. Even before the press conference, they’re bringing up Caitlin Clark. I love what’s happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I’ve always said that we don’t need to do anything different, we just need opportunities and media coverage. The WNBA is doing that. WWE, we’ve done a lot of unprecendent things where it comes to women. Whether it’s women main eventing WrestleMania, main eventing on a weekly basis on Raw, SmackDown, or PLEs. It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. Caitlin Clark if you’re watching, come on and join. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know what’s going to happen. It could be the past, present, future, or just someone you don’t expect. You might see Caitlin Clark 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.“