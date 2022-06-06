Bianca Belair Is Proud of Her Match At Hell in a Cell, Is Looking Out For Bayley

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair said that she was proud of the match she had with Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell last night. Belair won the match and retained the RAW women’s title. Here are highlights:

On last night’s match: “I’ve had a lot of matches I’ve been so proud of in my short career, and this one is right up there as one of the top. Asuka is amazing and Becky Lynch is one of the greatest, so I’m the happiest to be leaving Hell in a Cell as champion.”

On the differences between her and her opponents: “Stepping into the ring with Asuka and Becky, I knew I’d have to match their greatness. I don’t have the same wrestling background that they do. I didn’t come from the indies. Asuka trained in Japan her whole life, Becky Lynch has had an extensive career, even before WWE. I always feel like I have to prove myself, and I’m always giving 110 percent, whether that’s with my wrestling gear, my hair, or my wrestling. I want people to feel something when I’m in the ring. I went in there to prove myself and tear down the house in front of a sold-out crowd in Chicago.”

On future opponents: “We had a great dynamic at Hell in a Cell. That’s what I want to show from the whole division. We’re all so unique and different, and that’s what makes us special when we step in the ring with each other. But you can’t be great without the help of others. I worked with Becky Lynch, and she pushed me to the point where I walked out of WrestleMania as a better version of myself. There is still more down the road between Asuka and me, and there is definitely more between Becky and me. We have a whole roster full of talented women who want this title, whether that’s Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Nikki, Doudrop. And I know that I have to keep my eye out for Bayley. I love to do this, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”