wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Lands Top Spot On 2022 Black Wrecellence 500

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Grapsody’s Righteous Reg has released the 2022 Black Wrecellence 500 list, which looks at ‘500 Black Wrestlers you should know right now.’ At the top of the list is WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair was #6 last year, which was topped by Trish Adora. The top ten of this year’s list includes:

1. Bianca Belair
2. Swerve Strickland
3. Bobby Lashley
4. Carmelo Hayes
5. Jonathan Gresham
6. Ricky Starks
7. Jade Cargill
8. AC Mack
9. Big E
10. Frontman JAH-C

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading