Bianca Belair Lands Top Spot On 2022 Black Wrecellence 500
Grapsody’s Righteous Reg has released the 2022 Black Wrecellence 500 list, which looks at ‘500 Black Wrestlers you should know right now.’ At the top of the list is WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair was #6 last year, which was topped by Trish Adora. The top ten of this year’s list includes:
1. Bianca Belair
2. Swerve Strickland
3. Bobby Lashley
4. Carmelo Hayes
5. Jonathan Gresham
6. Ricky Starks
7. Jade Cargill
8. AC Mack
9. Big E
10. Frontman JAH-C
The 2022 #BW500 is LIVE. The 500 Black Wrestlers You Should Know right now! A celebration of Black Wrestlers from all over the world. Like, QT and Share. REPRESENTATION MATTERS! pic.twitter.com/oq7KP61ioZ
— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 12, 2022
Only thing I’m going to say on the matter today. They are just numbers. Rankings don’t matter. That’s it. That’s all. Enjoy the celebration of that massive amount of talent.
— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 12, 2022
