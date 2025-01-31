Bianca Belair Looks Back At Moment With Jordynne Grace In 2024 Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair recently reflected on her big moment with Jordynne Grace in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match. Belair and Grace stared off and battled during last year’s Rumble match, and Belair looked at the moment during WWE Playback’s video of stars watching the bout.

“This was exciting,” Belair said (per Fightful). “But at this point, there is no way I can let this girl eliminate me in my home. So then I had to give her the KOD right there. On the apron, I know that hurt.”

She continued, “That was nice though. It was nice, it was nice. You know the Royal Rumble, you gotta do what you gotta do. You can’t come and try to show me up at my house.”

Grace is now reportedly part of WWE, signing with the company earlier this month.