Bianca Belair Praises IYO SKY After WWE Backlash Match: ‘She’s Amazing’

Bianca Belair put down a tough challenge in IYO SKY at WWE Backlash, and she had plenty of praise for the Damage CTRL member on Sunday. Belair defeated SKY in a defense of her Raw Women’s Championship at Saturday’s PPV, and she talked about the match on WWE’s The Bump. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On SKY’s performance in the match: “I said before, [SKY is] dangerous. She’s unpredictable. She’s amazing. She’s one of a kind. And she went out there and she proved that…She made herself tonight. She let everybody know what her name was.”

On SKY forcing her to raise her game: “Everybody found out what I already know. I knew IYO was a star, so they were chanting it, but I couldn’t let it get in my head.”