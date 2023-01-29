Bianca Belair Recalls Recreating Scary Movie 3 Fight For RAW Match

In an interview with Cageside Seats, Bianca Belair spoke about recreating a moment from Scary Movie 3 during a recent match with Alexa Bliss on RAW. The two will fight again at tonight’s Royal Rumble event. Here are highlights:

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair recreating THIS iconic scary movie fight scene is my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/hcEj8ynrY5 — Aallyhia is single & going through it. (@AallyhiasPages) January 5, 2023

On her match with Bliss: “I think there’s a lot of built up frustration with Alexa. We see something happening inside of her, mentally, physically, and it’s gonna be rough. Alexa, she’s a former champion herself and just stepping in to the ring with her alone, it’s gonna be rough. But now I have to add onto the fact that, like, is she gonna bring Bray Wyatt? Is she gonna bring Uncle Howdy? Is she gonna bring the puppets? Am I actually in the 30 Women’s Royal Rumble without being in it? It’s gonna be exciting, but I feel like I just got this [Raw Women’s Championship] and I’m not looking to let go any time soon.”

On recreating a fight from Scary Movie 3: “We always wanna make sure that we trend somewhere on Twitter [laughs]. But no, I’ve always loved Regina Hall. I’ve always been a fan of her. I just watched one of her recent movies, and I felt like I saw that clip and I’m like, this makes so much sense. And so, you know, we always try to incorporate fun things that the fans can get involved in and I think they appreciated it.”

On the length of her title reign: “It means a lot to me. It’s just like the Royal Rumble. When I won the Royal Rumble, I think it was Kayla Braxton that came up to me, she’s like, I know you just made history. You’re the first Black female, the first Black person behind The Rock to win the Royal Rumble. And I was like, wow, just going after my dreams I’m making history — without even knowing or trying.”