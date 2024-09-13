Big Bill On Working With Chris Jericho, Who The Learning Tree Refers To

Big Bill recently spoke about his alliance with Big Bill and exactly who The Learning Tree name refers to. Bill spoke with Barstool Rasslin for a new interview and weighed in on the stable; you can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the Learning Tree being Jericho’s nickname and the stable name: “[Jericho] is The Learning Tree, but it’s all encompassing. I’m definitely a branch, I would say I’m even a root; I’m deep in the soil. I think we’re all part of The Learning Tree, but Chris is The Learning Tree which is, like I said, all-encompassing.”

On working with Jericho: “When I came back to AEW, I wanted to work a program with him, work on his team. Then when he pitched this [Learning Tree idea] to me, I was like ‘Yeah, this is great.’ I’m constantly asking him for advice, not just about wrestling either, about life and stuff like that. He’s always got really, really good advice and the one thing that he’s helped me with maybe the most is confidence. I feel like since I started with Chris, my confidence has started to get you higher and higher and higher and higher, which probably can be seen on-screen.”