Big Boom! AJ Defeats QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, Big Justice Delivers A Spear

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Boom! AJ Big Justice The Rizzler AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys had a successful AEW debut tonight at Full Gear, defeating QT Marshall with some help from Big Justice. At one point, AJ looked to hit the PowerBoom, but Aaron Solo came out for the distraction. AJ hit a punch, leading to a pump kick from Marshall. With the referee distracted, however, AJ’s son Big Justice got in the ring and hit Marshall with a spear. This led to the PowerBoom and the victory for AJ.

