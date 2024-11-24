Big Boom! AJ Defeats QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, Big Justice Delivers A Spear

Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys had a successful AEW debut tonight at Full Gear, defeating QT Marshall with some help from Big Justice. At one point, AJ looked to hit the PowerBoom, but Aaron Solo came out for the distraction. AJ hit a punch, leading to a pump kick from Marshall. With the referee distracted, however, AJ’s son Big Justice got in the ring and hit Marshall with a spear. This led to the PowerBoom and the victory for AJ.

Paul Wight and The Rizzler will be ringside for this next match between Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall! Order #AEWFullGear on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@PaulWight | @Da_Rizzler419 | @QTMarshall | @ajbefumo pic.twitter.com/luPO5nH6xn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2024

QT Marshall has been waiting 20 years to bring the DOOM to Big Boom AJ! Order #AEWFullGear on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@QTMarshall | @ajbefumo | #BigJustice pic.twitter.com/CIxaNz4DuK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2024