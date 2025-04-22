Big Boom AJ Denies That He’s Died, Confirms Upcoming Schedule

Big Boom AJ is shooting down a rumor that he died, noting in his schedule over the next few months that he will be at AEW All In: Texas as promised. Apparently a rumor was circulating online that the Costco Guy and part-time AEW star had passed away but as shown in the below video, he’s very much alive.

“Big Boom AJ died?!” AJ started (per Wrestling Inc). “Who comes up with this stuff? Hey, absolutely nothing to worry about. Big Boom AJ is right here bringing the boom! We just came down to Walt Disney World for a few days. Met hundreds of people, maybe even thousands of people. We took pictures, videos, we had posts out there, I was commenting back. So Big Boom AJ is fine. I’m right here.”

AJ noted that he will be at Dreamhack at the end of May, VidCon in Anaheim in June, and AEW All In: Texas in July.