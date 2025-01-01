Big Boom! AJ Says There’s Nothing Like The Connection With Wrestling Fans

In an interview with Fightful), Big Boom! AJ spoke about his connection to wrestling fans and said that there’s no other connection like it. AJ recently returned to wrestling for AEW, defeating QT Marshall at Full Gear Zero Hour.

He said: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, Sean. I didn’t see a spear. You saw a spear? Yeah, but for Big Justice to experience that, because Big Justice grew up on baseball. Big Justice absolutely loves baseball. I always knew in pro wrestling, no matter where do your recording a TikTok, whether you’re on the set of a movie, whatever it is, there is no connection you’re going to feel like you’re going to feel with the audience at a professional wrestling show. I’m talking about whether you’re on an independent circuit in front of 100 people or you’re at AEW in front of 10,000 people, you are never going to feel that connection anywhere else that you’re going to feel in professional wrestling. So Big Justice got a taste of it.“