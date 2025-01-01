wrestling / News
Big Boom! AJ Says There’s Nothing Like The Connection With Wrestling Fans
In an interview with Fightful), Big Boom! AJ spoke about his connection to wrestling fans and said that there’s no other connection like it. AJ recently returned to wrestling for AEW, defeating QT Marshall at Full Gear Zero Hour.
He said: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, Sean. I didn’t see a spear. You saw a spear? Yeah, but for Big Justice to experience that, because Big Justice grew up on baseball. Big Justice absolutely loves baseball. I always knew in pro wrestling, no matter where do your recording a TikTok, whether you’re on the set of a movie, whatever it is, there is no connection you’re going to feel like you’re going to feel with the audience at a professional wrestling show. I’m talking about whether you’re on an independent circuit in front of 100 people or you’re at AEW in front of 10,000 people, you are never going to feel that connection anywhere else that you’re going to feel in professional wrestling. So Big Justice got a taste of it.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
- JBL Recalls Having Vince McMahon in His Ear While Commentating
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)