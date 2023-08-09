Big Damo, Sha Samuels & More Set For ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 8

ICW has announced Big Damo, Sha Samuels and others for their Shug’s Hoose Party 8 this weekend. The company announced Damo, Samuels, Ashton Smith, Lizzy Evo and more the yearly iteration of the event, which takes place on Glasgow on Sunday.

You can see the full announcement below:

WWE SUPERSTARS’ ICW WRESTLING RETURN: COUNTDOWN TO SHUG’S HOOSE PARTY 8

Former Smackdown star Killian Dain set to make electrifying appearance

Get ready for an unforgettable night of wrestling action as Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) presents Shug’s Hoose Party 8 at The Garage in Glasgow on Sunday, August 13. This year’s event is set to be extra special, with the return of several former WWE Superstars to the ICW roster. Fans can expect to witness a star-studded lineup, featuring both seasoned veterans and promising young talent, as they come together to put on a show that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

One of the highlights of Shug’s Hoose Party 8 is the return of several former WWE Superstars who have graced the screens of millions around the world. With WWE’s NXT UK brand transitioning to NXT Europe, it has paved the way for some familiar faces to make their way back to the ICW stage.

Among the returning stars are Sha Samuels; Ashton Smith; Kenny Williams; Lizzy Evo; and Big Damo.

A standout on WWE Smackdown, Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo, brings his explosive presence back to ICW after parting ways with WWE in 2021. The resilient spirit of this powerhouse wrestler will undoubtedly make a significant impact at Shug’s Hoose Party 8.

“ICW is my home, they were the first to call me after my WWE release.” said Big Damo. “I want to prove that I am the best heavyweight on planet earth.”

Shug’s Hoose Party 8, now in its eighth year, has become a beloved tradition in Scottish wrestling, and this year’s event promises to deliver thrilling action and unforgettable moments. Created in 2014, the inaugural event generated a buzz, thanks in part to the return of WWE star Drew McIntyre to Glasgow. Since then, Shug’s Hoose Party has become a staple of the Scottish wrestling calendar, drawing fans from near and far to witness the adrenaline-pumping matches and fierce rivalries.

ICW World Heavyweight Title contender Sha Samuels underwent a remarkable transformation between 2020 and 2021, losing an impressive 75lbs in weight. Determined to change his life for the better, he recognised that his previous diet and lifestyle were taking a toll on his well-being and future with his family.

The positive lifestyle changes paid off as he secured a contract with WWE, where he experienced a transformative mindset, cultivating a strong work ethic. However, following his release from WWE in August 2022, Sha Samuels faced challenges as he started gaining weight and found his motivation in professional wrestling waning.

However, when he received the news of his ICW Heavyweight Championship match at one of the most significant shows of the year, it served as a wake-up call. Determined to regain his focus, he used the upcoming event as the catalyst to strive for his best physical shape. With sheer dedication and just three weeks to go, he successfully shed the weight, returning to the form he had during his WWE signing days, ready to deliver an outstanding performance at Shug’s Hoose Party 8.

“Once I found out I was getting an ICW Heavyweight Championship match at one of the biggest shows of the year, I had to pull my finger out.” said Samuels.

“It was the motivation I needed to get back to the best shape I could.”

Shug’s Hoose Party 8, one of the most highly anticipated events on the wrestling calendar, has already sold out its seats. However, for fans eager to witness this epic championship match, standing tickets are still available for purchase at Universe.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be streaming live on Fite+. To catch all the action from the comfort of your home, subscribe to watch at fite.tv.