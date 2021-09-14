Big E. Cashes In Money in the Bank On WWE Raw, Wins WWE Championship

Big E is your WWE Champion after cashing in Money in the Bank on Monday’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw the New Day member come out and cash in his briefcase for a title shot after Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

Lashley was nursing a leg injury after his match with Orton when E. came down. The two battled for a bit, with E. hitting his finisher to pick up the win and claim the title. You can see some pics and video from the match below.

This marks E.’s first main event-level title win in WWE, and ends Lashley’s reign at 196 days. Lashley won the championship on the March 1st episode of Raw against The Miz.

BIG E vs. BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/oqlD6Ipp9R — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021

BIG E IS THE NEW WWE CHAMPION!!!!!!!!@WWEBigE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mPw1rdDKE — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021