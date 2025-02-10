Big E Comments On Getting Kicked Out of New Day, Says Trolls Bother Him Online Now

In an interview with X-Pod 97 (via Fightful), Big E spoke about getting kicked out of the New Day and how things have changed for him since then. He noted that he now has trolls bothering him online about “not being there” for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

He said: “In this industry, you have to evolve. Even when you find gold, you can sometimes stay on the same path. Once people love you and you get the chants down, you can kind of keep coasting, but then that’s all you are. I’m trying to swim through delicate lanes here. I’m very proud of what we built as a collective. We were three guys who were trying to save our careers. Now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again. I feel a fire has been ignited again. I’m really proud of what we’ve built. I’m proud of where I am in my life. I’m proud of standing on my principles. Wrestling is about delivering those moments. Title reigns are important, to a degree. Length of reign, all those things. You can talk about titles, championships, and 14 times. What really attracts me to our industry is those moments. I had never seen anything done like what we did in that ring before. I can’t think of any other turn that went the way it did. Ultimately, I’m really happy. It’s funny because before that segment, it was positivity and, ‘I’m happy for you. I hope you get better.’ Now, I have so many pro-Kofi and Woods trolls every time I post about Spider-Man or the Fiesta Bowl. ‘Kofi and Woods were right. You be everywhere but the ring.’ I broke my neck, that’s why. They opened the door for all these idiots coming in and talking about everything I’m doing outside of the ring.“