Big E On Not Knowing What Nigerian Drum Fight Is, Having His First-Ever Singles Match At WrestleMania

In a recent interview on Inside the Ropes, Big E discussed his upcoming Nigerian Drum Fight, having his first-ever singles match at WrestleMania, and much more. You can read Big E’s comments below.

Big E on what a Nigerian Drum Fight is: “Look man, I don’t know. I’ve had a bunch of people reach out to me and ask me what this is. I’ve been reaching out to historians and googling and scouring Peacock. I think it’s a new thing, and no one has explained it to me, so I’ve got some work to do. Maybe I’ll learn on the fly. [I’ve agreed to a match that I don’t know what it is]. Probably not the smartest thing, but we’re going to do it.”

On having his first-ever singles match at WrestleMania: “Those are my guys, but it’s nice to finally get some opportunities on my own. The good part too is I’m a Tampanian, born and raised. Getting to have WrestleMania at the same place that I played my high school All-Star Game there in 2003 is pretty cool. It’s home. So, I’m excited about the opportunity. I didn’t realize this until someone said it, but it’s my very first singles match ever at WrestleMania. I’ve been with the company since 2009 and my first one, so it’ll be dope.”

On coming up with the pancake idea for The New Day: “It was me and Kofi in a match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This was probably like 2017. But anyways, Woods decides that he’s going to be the chief lumberjack. So, he comes out in flannel and I think I came up with the idea that as chief lumberjack of as chief lumberjack – for some reason pancakes are associated with lumberjacks. So, he came out with a plate of pancakes, it was supposed to be a one-time thing and we move on. But because we’re idiots and we find things like that funny, we said hey, let’s just keep throwing out pancakes. I wanted to stop throwing out pancakes like six months in, but people kept clamoring for them. They wouldn’t shut up at live events about wanting pancakes. I also would suggest people never eat these pancakes because I typically don’t wear under trunks. So, when I wear my singlet, it’s just what God gave me, and I stuff them in there. It’s a keepsake. Don’t put them in your mouth.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Inside the Ropes with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.



