Big E. Recalls Losing to Seth Rollins Via the Black Out on MLK Jr. Day 2014
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Big E. remembers when he faced off with Seth Rollins on Martin Luther King Jr. Day six years ago to the (at that moment) unfortunately-named “Black Out.” The New Day member took to Twitter to respond to a fan commenting on his loss to Rollins in a six-man tag team match that had E., Cody and Dustin Rhodes battling the Shield. Big E. took the pin, which the fan made reference to, and on Twitter pointed out how the Curb Stomp finisher was known as the Black Out:
Referred to as The Black Out then. https://t.co/03QdQIWblZ
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 20, 2020
