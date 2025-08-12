Big E Wants To See Bloodsport Nattie Neidhart Face Becky Lynch

– On Raw Recap this week, former WWE Champion Big E spoke about wanting to see the Bloodsport version of Nattie Neidhart, aka Natalya, face Becky Lynch in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on Bloodsport Nattie Neidhart: “Don’t let Nattie put on that black singlet. It’s gonna be a problem. You take those ropes off the ring — I love Bloodsport Nattie. I would love to see that version in the ring with Becky (Lynch) as well and I think she showed an intensity that a lot of people didn’t realize she had and it’s crazy to think someone who has been on the main roster for just about 20 years hasn’t really missed much time at all in her career.”

On Nattie being a consistent mainstay in the division: “She has been a consistent mainstay of this division and for her to still add wrinkles to her game and show different dimensions and although we’ve seen a lot of that outside of WWE, I would love to see elements of that here as well. But yeah, I’m intrigued to see if things progress with Nattie and with Becky.”

At GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV earlier this month, Nattie defeated Masha Slamovich at the event.