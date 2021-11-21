Big E On WWE & AEW Potentially Working Together, His Memories Of The New Day vs. The Shield At Survivor Series 2017

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Big E discussed WWE and AEW potentially working together, his memories of The New Day vs. The Shield at Survivor Series 2017, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on the back and forth between WWE and AEW fans on Twitter and what he thinks of AEW: “If that’s how you feel, do your thing, I’m all for it. I’ll speak for me. I think competition makes everyone better. I have friends over there. I have people who I think are incredibly talented that might not be friends. But, I’m a fan of so much that is going on over there. So, I know fans love the sniping, they love the back and forth. I think it’s awfully entertaining too. It’s not really my cup of tea, just because there are so many people that I root for over there. I think competition is great for everyone all around. I’m glad the fans are engaged, it’s not my thing, but you do you. People love pot-stirring.”

On WWE and AEW potentially working together at some point: “It’s interesting. The idea, I don’t know if this is ever feasible but I don’t know, is that Forbidden Door going to be open here between us and them? Imagine that. That would be incredible, I think that would be really interesting.”

On his memories of The New Day vs. The Shield at Survivor Series 2017: “That was fun. I loved that match a lot. I think we had a ton of fun. I wish we got to do more six-mans. We got to do stuff with the Wyatt Family. Those faction wars are some of my favorite things in wrestling, in our industry, is just team vs. team. There’s some particulars I don’t remember. I know the one thing that we did end up doing which I kind of wanted to do for a while until then, is the double Big Ending. We had a little bit of a hiccup, but eventually, I got Dean up, I got Seth up, and then Woods and Kofi come off the second for the double. And then Roman comes in for the save. That was a fun one for us and that build was great too, so it was pretty cool to be in the ring with The Shield and do a three-on-three.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My Mom’s Basement with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.