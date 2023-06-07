Big Japan Pro Wrestling Star Yuji Okabayashi Taking Indefinite Hiatus

Big Japan Pro Wrestling’s Yuji Okabayashi is set to take an indefinite hiatus from the ring starting at the end of next month. Tokyo Sports reports that Okabayashi announced the hiatus during a press conference today, noting that he is thinking about retirement and using the hiatus to consider his future.

Okabayashi said during the press conference,

“At the time of my debut, I had decided that I would wrestle until I was 40.’ Now that that year has come, I’m thinking about the future. Once I got out of the ring, I wondered whether I could continue with my current wrestling style and whether I could put on a match that would satisfy audiences… I’ve been talking to the president [Eiji Tosaka of BJPW] and talking with my family, and I will be thinking about it during this rest period.”