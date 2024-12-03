Big Justice Comments On The Rizzler’s Crowd Reaction At AEW Full Gear

The Rizzler got a huge pop at AEW Full Gear, and Big Justice recently explained why. The Rizzler appeared on the Zero Hour pre-show and got one of the loudest reactions of the night, and RJ City asked the Costco Guys why the young content creator is so popular on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW).

“Because he’s cute,” Big Justice said (per Fightful). “He’s like a teddy bear. He’s just like, you see Rizzler on the screen and you’re like, oh, I got to watch this kid more. It’s not like someone that you go like yourself and you see him and you’re like, they’re interesting, but I don’t know I want to watch it.”

Rizzler appeared as the guest timekeeper for the Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall match on the kickoff show.