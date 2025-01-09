wrestling / News
Big Justice Praises The Rizzler, Suggests That He’ll Be At AEW All In: Texas
January 8, 2025 | Posted by
Big Justice says that he’s a fan of The Rizzler and has teased the notion of an appearance by him at AEW All In: Texas. The young Coscto Guy member spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and spoke about the Rizzler, who like Justice appeared during Big Boom! AJ’s match at AEW Full Gear.
“Oh, he’s the best, he’s my favorite,” Justice said. “I called him earlier this morning and he was like, ‘It’s so cool that you’re in Texas. I can’t wait for the show in July.”
AEW All In: Texas takes place on July 12th in Arlington and will air live on PPV.
