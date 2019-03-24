Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals

– SportBible recently interviewed WWE Superstar Big Show. Below are some highlights. During the interview, the Big Show shared a rather bizarre story regarding The Undertaker after one of their matches. Apparently, The Undertaker texted a photo of his genitals to Big Show after Big Show texted him a thank you for the great match they had. The Undertaker also apparently flipped Big Show the bird in the photo. The context isn’t made abundantly clear, but one can possibly interpret that Big Show possibly caused some sort of injury to Undertaker’s groin during the match.

Big Show on The Undertaker: “Undertaker is one of the greatest and smartest guys in the history of the business. He understands his character so well and he’s an expert in psychology. I was lucky enough to come in at a time and have him as my mentor when there wasn’t a lot of mentors around. It was extremely competitive and no one gave a crap if you succeeded or not. As long as you could put asses in seats, that’s all anyone cared about. I had a lot of potential but I was green as grass. Hogan always took care of me in WCW. Flair told me what to do and so did Randy [Savage] and Arn [Anderson]. I just got in the ring and did what I was told. When I got to the WWE I had to do my own thing because no one was thinking for me. During that time period, Taker took me under his wing and man, it was old school. He would chew my ass out every night for something. I remember every night driving in my car thinking, ‘Well I’m a fat piece of trash’.”

Big Show on how The Undertaker sent him a picture of his balls after a match they had: “We had a great match many years later, one of my favorite matches I’ve ever had. I sent him a text a bit later and said, ‘Hey man, thanks for such a great match, I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, you’re the man’. He sends me a text back and it’s a picture of his balls and he’s flipping me the bird. I didn’t know how to reply to that. I didn’t see him for about a month afterwards and when I did, he just went red and started laughing. I said, ‘Yeah thanks for that’ and he asked, ‘Well, did you get the message?’. Yeah, loud and clear.”