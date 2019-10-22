– TMZ caught up with Big Show and asked him for his thoughts on Cain Velasquez taking on Brock Lesnar.

On Cain vs. Brock: I’m glad I’m not the referee. I don’t want to get between them two. I’m interested to see where Braun and [Fury] go. You start bringing that talent from outside business and flip a coin, it’s anybody’s call. I’m gonna be real honest with you, I’ve never seen a monster like Brock Lesnar and the warpath he’s been on in the past few years. He’s stronger, faster, seasoned, confident where he is. He’s tough.

On Title vs. Belt: It’s a title. Belt holds up your pants. It’s a championship or title. What’s wrong with you?

On Fan Backlash: You’re never gonna make everyone happy. Some people say, ‘you’re rushing too much’ or ‘you’re taking too long.’ Everyone is gonna have an opinion. My advice is to sit back, watch the show, and enjoy it. Quit trying to direct it.