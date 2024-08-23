wrestling / News

Bikini Bottom Street Fight Set For Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament Bikini Bottom Street Fight Image Credit: Cole Radrick

The Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament will host a Bikini Bottom Street Fight. Cole Radrick announced on Thursday that The Original Sins will face Alec Price & Sage Phillips in the match at the show, which takes place on Friday night.

