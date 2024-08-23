Bikini Bottom Street Fight Set For Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

The Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament will host a Bikini Bottom Street Fight. Cole Radrick announced on Thursday that The Original Sins will face Alec Price & Sage Phillips in the match at the show, which takes place on Friday night.

Dylan Cole

Trevor Outlaw

Big beef

Brayden Toon

Hillbilly Jedd

Rachel Armstrong

Josh Crane

Davey Bang

Ron Bass Jr

August Matthews

Hunter Drake

Tre Lamar

Rhys Maddox

John Wayne Murdoch

Jay Lucas

