Bikini Bottom Street Fight Set For Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament
August 22, 2024
The Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament will host a Bikini Bottom Street Fight. Cole Radrick announced on Thursday that The Original Sins will face Alec Price & Sage Phillips in the match at the show, which takes place on Friday night.
Dylan Cole
Trevor Outlaw
Big beef
Brayden Toon
Hillbilly Jedd
Rachel Armstrong
Josh Crane
Davey Bang
Ron Bass Jr
August Matthews
Hunter Drake
Tre Lamar
Rhys Maddox
John Wayne Murdoch
Jay Lucas
Koda Hernandez
Commentary:@WarriorPPW @FugateJohn @IsThisWrestling @ChadAFrench pic.twitter.com/msg4RSesgc
— Raddy Daddy (@ColeRadrick) August 19, 2024
