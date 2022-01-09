Various News: Bill Mercer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Nick Dinsmore Writing Book

– PWinsider reports that Bill Mercer, who was the voice of World Class Championship Wrestling, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mercer is 95 years old but has been vaccinated and has received a booster shot. So far, Mercer has only had mild symptoms. We’d like to send out our best wishes to Mr. Mercer and his family.

– PWInsider reports that Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is finishing up a book on his life and wrestling career.