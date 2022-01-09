wrestling / News

Various News: Bill Mercer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Nick Dinsmore Writing Book

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
U-Gene Nick Dinsmore

PWinsider reports that Bill Mercer, who was the voice of World Class Championship Wrestling, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mercer is 95 years old but has been vaccinated and has received a booster shot. So far, Mercer has only had mild symptoms. We’d like to send out our best wishes to Mr. Mercer and his family.

PWInsider reports that Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is finishing up a book on his life and wrestling career.

